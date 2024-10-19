AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 985.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,473 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $135,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

