Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

