argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $635.00 at Citigroup

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $512.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.44.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $565.00 on Thursday. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $565.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

