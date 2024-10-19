ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,315 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $16,409,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

