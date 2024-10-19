Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Astronics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 11.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $857,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

