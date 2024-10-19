Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

