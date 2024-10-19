Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

