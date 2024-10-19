Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 2,389,558 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,515,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 336,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the period.

AVDE opened at $65.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

