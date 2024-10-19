Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.45 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 424.85 ($5.55). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 57,847 shares traded.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £137.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

