Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 180.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.