Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) PT Raised to $104.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ BFC opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
