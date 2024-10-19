Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) PT Raised to $104.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Bank First Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BFC opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 65,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank First by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

