Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 572,817 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.48.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. The company had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $39,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $32,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $49,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

