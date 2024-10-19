BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in BCE by 3,480.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in BCE by 60.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in BCE by 321.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

