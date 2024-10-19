Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) vs. American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Critical Contrast

American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Materials and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Materials N/A -6.23% 288.84% Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Volatility and Risk

American Battery Materials has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of American Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Materials and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Battery Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Materials and Beachbody”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Materials N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.31

American Battery Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Battery Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Materials

American Battery Materials, Inc. is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

