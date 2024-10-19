Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $5,881,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
