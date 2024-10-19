Bfsg LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Street Properties worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 458,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,549,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,790 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 123.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 38.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:FSP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is -7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

