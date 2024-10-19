Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.30.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

