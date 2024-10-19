Bfsg LLC Has $74,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,448,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9 %

DHI stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.