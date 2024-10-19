Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion Office REIT worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

