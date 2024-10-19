Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO opened at $63.92 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

