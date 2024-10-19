Bfsg LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 30.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,438,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 572,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Stock Up 1.9 %

VERI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

About Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 222.47% and a negative net margin of 42.56%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

