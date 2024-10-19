Bfsg LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

