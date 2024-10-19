Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 1,825 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.