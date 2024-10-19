Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BIOX opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $474.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

