BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $89,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

