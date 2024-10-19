Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

