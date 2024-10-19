Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

