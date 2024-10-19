Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 38.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

