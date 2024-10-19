Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Shares of AON opened at $358.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $363.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.31.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

