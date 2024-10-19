Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

