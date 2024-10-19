Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,607,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6,417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,634,000 after acquiring an additional 436,074 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $238.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.36 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.05.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

