Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 508,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

