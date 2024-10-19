Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

