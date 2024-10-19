Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 281 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

