Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 312,884 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after buying an additional 280,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,372,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 306.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 248,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 187,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

