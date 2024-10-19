Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 141,150 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,150 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $43.15 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

