Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

