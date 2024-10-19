Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

