Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.18.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.66%.
In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
