Brokerages Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $15.47

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,086,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $6,673,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BV opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. BrightView has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

