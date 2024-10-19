Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 375,669 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 951.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 901.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 59,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. William Blair began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

