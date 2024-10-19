Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $13.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,861 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

