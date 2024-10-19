Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cannae by 1,616.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $19.71 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.