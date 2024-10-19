Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

