Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,802,000 after purchasing an additional 536,251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after buying an additional 1,099,783 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

