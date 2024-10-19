CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,621.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $14,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,294,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,997,238.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.