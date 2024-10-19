Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $35.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.