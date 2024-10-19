Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.