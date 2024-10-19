Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.03 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.94), with a volume of 920,847 shares traded.

Chemring Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,440.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

