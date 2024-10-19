Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

CHE.UN opened at C$11.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

