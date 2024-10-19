Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.